Logitech and Designers Pankaj and Nidhi brought style and technology to the FDCI x LAKME Fashion Week

Logitech, an award-winning design company and maker of cloud peripheral products,creates experiences that connect people with the digital world so that they can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Encouraging millennials to embrace technology, Logitech has been offering products to compliment the lifestyle of the millennials and turn their workstations into something more functional, chic and contemporary. Curated with perfection, Logitech brings forth an amalgamation of functionality and design with minimalist, modern, wireless, compact products and offer the flexibility to work from anywhere.
Specially created for working millennials, the Logitech M350 mouse and K380 keyboard from Logitech shape any space, are highly functional and is perfectly adapted for any digital creation they are working on. Furthermore, the sleeves created by Pankaj and Nidhi will be a value addition that further accentuates the desirability of Logitech’s lifestyle range of products for working professionals who like to own their space in style.
Talking about the collaboration, Srinivas Rao Vishnubhotla, country head, Logitech India, said, “After the successful first partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week earlier this year, we are excited to be associated with this stellar platform yet again. Our collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week and designer Pankaj and Nidhi is aimed at weaving deeper connections with young millennials who are looking for simple, minimalistic products that accentuate their lifestyle with the latest in technology and design.This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the youth of this country, who are constantly on the lookout for creative and productive tech solutions with a flair for aesthetics and colors. "
Designers Pankaj & Nidhi said “Logitech is a design-led company, focused on innovation and quality and this ethos resonates with us. Creativity requires tools for communication and devices which become seamlessly part of one's immediate space. We loved the idea of creating a collection for a youthful, curious and culture-valuing customer - someone who is style conscious and cares about the planet and its precious resources.”
The ambience of the collection called “Amalfi” by Pankaj and Nidhi at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week revolved around a youthful vibe and was aimed at the trendy, culture-conscious buyer who cares for earth’s resources.
