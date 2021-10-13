Logitech and Designers Pankaj and Nidhi brought style and technology to the FDCI x LAKME Fashion Week

Talking about the collaboration, Srinivas Rao Vishnubhotla, country head, Logitech India, said, “After the successful first partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week earlier this year, we are excited to be associated with this stellar platform yet again. Our collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week and designer Pankaj and Nidhi is aimed at weaving deeper connections with young millennials who are looking for simple, minimalistic products that accentuate their lifestyle with the latest in technology and design.This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the youth of this country, who are constantly on the lookout for creative and productive tech solutions with a flair for aesthetics and colors. "