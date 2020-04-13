Lokmat Media creates a unique engagement with #Lokmatfamilybesthain during lockdown

One of the unique initiatives that Lokmat Media created to enhance engagement and break the monotony of the daily work from home routine was the #Lokmatfamilybesthain initiate . The initiative engaged with all employees by creating an environment of social engagement and connect amongst all teams members and locations through social media. The idea was to put your most creative lockdown photo, funny 2 minute videos on different themes , participate in a trivia Quiz and have Q&A on social media. The person with highest likes to his posts wins the award for the evening. More than 1527 employees and their families participated in an engagement program that spanned 6 hours. Participation for this initiative saw entries from every one including all the board members to senior leaders of the organisation to even the interns in the organisation .