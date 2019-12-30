By afaqs!
Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 promised a night filled with stars, glitz, and entertainment

The 4th edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards powered by Solitaire in association with iAir held on 18th December, 2019 at Mumbai. Once again, Lokmat Most Stylish Award is synonymous with glamour, excellence and remarkable success. Raising the bar a notch higher, one of the most anticipated award ceremonies of the year, night of scintillating glamour rolled out its red carpet for the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports to the film fraternity having a gala time and this extravaganza. The evening witnessed the tinsel town celebrities showed up at the event with their best outfits and the most celebrated artists of the industry from a variety of spheres.

The evening kick started with the soulful voice of Jonita Gandhi followed by stars being at their fashionable best at this gala event. The event was graced by Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu , Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora Khan, Shaina NC, Heena Sidhu, Shashank Khaitaan, Nushrat Bharucha, Swapnil Shinde , Gaur Gopal Das, Manushi Chillar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Amruta Fadnavis, Maniesh Paul amongst host of others.

Talking about this intellectual property, Rishi Darda, joint managing & editorial director, Lokmat Media Group said, “With the earlier editions of ‘Lokmat’s Most Stylish Award’, we have been successful in bringing fashion, film industry and business on the same platform and we intend to do the same this year as well. The love and response that we have been getting over the years motivates us to come back and exceed your expectations. Inspite of being a regional newspaper, Lokmat has a strong connect among the urban metro audience and has proven to be successful in creating content that is exciting and entertaining. Having a strong foothold and connect in Pan Maharashtra, Lokmat is a media brand that is creating a presence amidst the upmarket audience and will continues to do so.”

Their partners include Asus, Regency, Diageo, VLCC, Khushi Advertising, Jai Vakeel Foundation, Helo and Bright Outdoor.

Awards Categories - Awardee 2019

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Super Star ( Male ) Ajay Devgn

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Entertainer Of The Year - Kriti Sanon

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Icon Of The Year ( Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Icon Of The Year ( Female) - Taapsee Pannu

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Glamour Icon - Urvashi Rautela

Lokmat's Most Stylish- Film Writer / Director - Shashank Khaitan

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Host - Maniesh Paul

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Debutante Politician - Dhiraj Deshmukh

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Sports Personality - Heena Sidhu

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Music Director - Himesh Reshammiya

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Singer (Male) - Shaantanu Mukherjee ( Shaan)

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Singer (Female) - Kanika Kapoor

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Youth Icon in music - Jonita Gandhi

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Most Stylish Face to Watch out for (Female) - Nushrat Bharucha

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Actor for contribution to regional cinema - Swwapnil Joshi

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Actress for contribution to regional cinema -

Amruta Khanvillkar

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Actor for contribution to regional cinema (Digital)

- Amey Wagh

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Actress for contribution to entertainment (Digital) - Shriya Pilgaonkar

Lokmat's Most Stylish Entrepreneur - International - Dhananjay Datar

Lokmat's Most Stylish Designer – Fashion (Male) - Manish Malhotra

Lokmat's Most Stylish Designer – Fashion (Female) - Anita Dongre

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Fashion Influencer - Masoom Minawala

Lokmat's Most Stylish – Digital Icon - Prajakta Koli

Lokmat's Most Stylish – Social Influencer (Male) - Bhuvan Bam

Lokmat's Most Stylish – Social Influencer (Female) - Tahira Kashyap

Lokmat's Most Stylish – Singer Politician - Babul Supriyo

Lokmat's Most Stylish – Rising Star (Female) - Kriti Kharbanda

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Fresh Face - Manushi Chhillar

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Unconventional Actress - Yami Gautam

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Rising Star (Digital) - Sobita Dhulipala

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Fitness Icon - Malaika Arora

Lokmat's Most Stylish International Life Coach - Gaur Gopal Das

Lokmat's Most Stylish Young Achiever - Real Estate - Amit B Wadhwani

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Music Evangelist - Rajesh Samarth

Lokmat's Most Stylish - Emerging Businessman - Gajanan Kotawar

Lokmat's Most Stylish Doctor in Social Reforms - Dr. Ketaki Patil

Lokmat's Most Stylish Ayurvedic Doctor - Dr I.G.Patel

Lokmat's Most Stylish Couple - Mrs. & Mr. Yuvraj Dhamale

Lokmat's Most Stylish- Educationist in social reforms - Dr Sagar Balwadkar

