Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 promised a night filled with stars, glitz, and entertainment

Talking about this intellectual property, Rishi Darda, joint managing & editorial director, Lokmat Media Group said, “With the earlier editions of ‘Lokmat’s Most Stylish Award’, we have been successful in bringing fashion, film industry and business on the same platform and we intend to do the same this year as well. The love and response that we have been getting over the years motivates us to come back and exceed your expectations. Inspite of being a regional newspaper, Lokmat has a strong connect among the urban metro audience and has proven to be successful in creating content that is exciting and entertaining. Having a strong foothold and connect in Pan Maharashtra, Lokmat is a media brand that is creating a presence amidst the upmarket audience and will continues to do so.”