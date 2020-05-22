L’Oréal develops ‘Back to Business’ safety guidelines for salons in India

D. P. Sharma, Director, Professional Products Division, said, “L’Oréal’s Professional Products Division in India has over 170,000 hair dresser partners, operating in over 45,000 salons. We are strongly mobilised to help our salon partners navigate these challenging times, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety of consumers, our partner salons and their employees. We are committed, now more than ever, to our role as partner and advocate of the hair dressing industry and will continue to work tirelessly to lessen the impact of this crisis on them.”