L’Oréal India gives back in support of India's COVID-19 relief efforts

L’Oréal India today announced its initiatives to support the country during the COVID-19 outbreak. This commitment is made in addition to L’Oréal’s global Solidarity Program which includes a donation to non-profit organizations.
L’Oréal India has been working on a multi-pronged initiative to augment the ongoing efforts of the central and state governments, the healthcare fraternity and citizens to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
#1 Supporting the health and safety of healthcare professionals & vulnerable sections
L’Oréal India’s operations team will be distributing over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in 100 ml, 340 ml and 640 ml bottles, to help overcome shortage of the product. These sanitizers will be donated to public health institutions, police forces and NGOs, who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus.
In addition, the company is also planning to collaborate with Primary Healthcare Centres around its manufacturing facilities in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Chakan in Maharashtra to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to their medical personnel.
#2 Supporting communities that need it the most
L’Oréal India will also provide food and essentials to migrants and their families in Baddi, Chakan, Mumbai, Gurugram & Bengaluru, through its partnership with NGOs ActionAid and Nirmala Niketan.
#3 Showing our appreciation
As a mark of appreciation, L’Oréal India will donate care packages to healthcare workers who are tirelessly and selflessly working to end this pandemic.
L’Oréal India will also channelize the support of its employees through a donation drive towards the PM CARES Fund, and will be matching all contributions with a corporate contribution.
Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said, “L’Oréal India stands in solidarity with the healthcare community and the government in supporting relief efforts against COVID-19. We consider it our responsibility to use the resources available to us in supplementing and contributing to the collective efforts made across the country. Our initiatives are in recognition of those who are at the frontline, working to contain the pandemic, and those most afflicted by it.”
