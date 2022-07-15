­­L’Oréal Paris partners with Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Navya Nanda

Expressing her views on the partnership Navya Nanda said, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to be associated with a brand like L'Oréal Paris that has always driven groundbreaking efforts towards liberating women and encouraging them to celebrate themselves - because they are worth it! It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through such unique initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. I hope to further support the brand’s vision and spread the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there!”