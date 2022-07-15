­­L’Oréal Paris partners with Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Navya Nanda

With the partnership, she will be an integral voice for the brand’s initiatives and will be a key spokesperson in the ‘I Know My Worth’ Campaign.
International leading beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris, joins hands with young entrepreneur, businesswoman and social activist, Navya Nanda. As a young woman entrepreneur working towards changing the landscape for women in India through her own initiatives such as Project Naveli, Navya is an inspirational icon for the generation of today.
Being an advocate for women empowerment, gender equality and social justice for a more inclusive world, she perfectly resonates L’Oréal Paris’ core values and its cause initiatives.
With the partnership, she will be an integral voice for the brand’s initiatives and will be a key spokesperson in the ‘I Know My Worth’ Campaign. The campaign has origins in the internationally renowned ‘Lessons of Worth’ campaign and includes a series of reflective films that urge women to silence their inner critic and recognize their worth. It features inspiring women leading in their respective fields, who share their incredible stories of self-worth as part of a series of inspirational testimonials and assert a meaningful elucidation of the brand’s historic affirmation “You’re Worth It”. This collective of eminent personalities includes Navya Nanda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj, and Dr. Jaishree Sharad.
Expressing her views on the partnership Navya Nanda said, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to be associated with a brand like L'Oréal Paris that has always driven groundbreaking efforts towards liberating women and encouraging them to celebrate themselves - because they are worth it! It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through such unique initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. I hope to further support the brand’s vision and spread the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there!”
Speaking on the occasion, Divya Reddy, general manager, L'Oréal Paris, said “We are ecstatic to welcome Navya Nanda to the L’Oréal Paris family. Her vision to empower women and her work towards creating an inclusive world resonates seamlessly with L’Oréal Paris’ ambition. As a leader who has championed equal opportunity and supported women’s empowerment through better access to necessities and affordable resources, Navya Nanda has been an active enabler of change. We are sure her personal experiences and learnings shared through the ‘I Know My Worth’ campaign will inspire conversation and change in the youth of today”.
