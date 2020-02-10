Lotte Choco Pie Creates First-Ever Valentine’s Day campaign

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for both young and old to show their loved ones they care. While the occasion can be exciting for youngsters and newlyweds, for much older couples, it may seem a little stale. If you belong to the latter and Valentine’s Day just doesn’t seem to have the same kick as it once did, during the first few years of your marriage, it’s time to participate in ‘Pause To Cherish!’, a special Valentine’s Day digital campaign launched by Lotte Choco Pie.
With an aim to create a new meaning to the spirit of Valentine’s Day in India, Lotte Choco Pie, with its first-of-a-kind campaign, #PauseToCherish, not only celebrates the long wedlock of seasoned couples, being “together-forever” for each other, but also lets them share their love for each other in a personal manner.
As part of this campaign, seasoned couples, married for more than two decades can send in their love, affection and care for their respective spouse in the form of a valentine wish/message. Guess what! Lotte Choco Pie will print the message on a colourful letter card and deliver it to their respective valentine along with specially designed Lotte Choco Pie boxes on Valentine’s Day across the country.
Commenting on this campaign, Venkatesh Parthasarathy, VP Marketing, Lotte India said, “For decades, Valentine’s Day is so strongly associated with youngsters in our country while it actually represents love, affection and friendship without any age barrier. We are truly excited to celebrate the love of seasoned couples in our country which, I feel, will inspire the young. In this digital world, the old-fashioned way of expressing love in the form of letter cards can make these Valentines feel extra special and I am confident that through this campaign Lotte Choco Pie will make their enduring relationship more memorable.”
From February 8th, 10:00 a.m. (IST) to February 12th, 12:00 noon (IST), interested participants should follow @LotteChocoPie on Facebook and Twitter and confirm their participation using the hashtag - #PauseToCherish. Lotte Choco Pie will send a private message to the participants with further instructions for completing the process and will shortlist the best messages. Entries must be submitted and received during the Contest Period. Any entries received before or after such time will be void.
(We got this information in a press release.)