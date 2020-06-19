LOTTE Chocopie & Coffy Bite celebrate #FathersDay2020 through unique digital campaigns

Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Parthasarathy, VP Marketing, LOTTE India said, “We are extremely delighted to launch these campaigns to honor Dads, the less spoken of between the two parents - truly the constant anchors in our lives, guiding us on the right path and being there for us, no matter the circumstance. Father’s Day is an occasion to appreciate our Dads for all the care, guidance and even the tough love which made us the persons we are today. Through these campaigns, we would like to create moments where people can surprise their wonderful, inspiring fathers and also an opportunity to cherish those endearing moments spent together."