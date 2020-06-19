LOTTE Chocopie & Coffy Bite celebrate #FathersDay2020 through unique digital campaigns

The brand seeks to surprise all fathers on this special day in an expression of love and appreciation for all they have done through digital campaigns.
LOTTE India Corporation Ltd., celebrates this Father’s Day with two digital campaigns -#PauseToSurprise [Lotte ChocoPie] and #ArgumentsWithDad [Coffy Bite].
LOTTE Chocopie seeks to surprise all fathers on this special day in an expression of love and appreciation for all they have done. Coffy Bite on the other hand, focuses on the many arguments that one has had with his/her dad at different points in time.
The digital campaign titled #PauseToSurprise honors the untold bond of love, affection and protectiveness a father has for his children. The campaign also highlights fond memories of growing up with Dad - learning to cycle, arm wrestling and many more such pause moments. Lotte Chocopie also launched its new digital film “PauseToSurprise” which shows a father, unexpectedly surprised after his son hands over a gift to him on the occasion.For better engagement and resonance, ten influencers have also been roped in.
Coffy Bite has an interesting take for Father’s Day- #ArgumentsWithDad– that highlights age old, fun filled arguments, everyone has had with their fathers. While these arguments have continued across generations, the father-child bond has always stayed stronger than ever.
Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Parthasarathy, VP Marketing, LOTTE India said, “We are extremely delighted to launch these campaigns to honor Dads, the less spoken of between the two parents - truly the constant anchors in our lives, guiding us on the right path and being there for us, no matter the circumstance. Father’s Day is an occasion to appreciate our Dads for all the care, guidance and even the tough love which made us the persons we are today. Through these campaigns, we would like to create moments where people can surprise their wonderful, inspiring fathers and also an opportunity to cherish those endearing moments spent together."
(We got this information from a press release.)