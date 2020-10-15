Lotus Herbals is Official Beauty Partner for Bigg Boss-14

Commenting on the association with Big Boss season 14, Mr. Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says “we are excited about this association and look forward to creating a long-lasting impact on the viewers. We believe this collaboration will assist us establish Lotus Herbals as the ultimate companion for every woman in every situation. Over the years, Lotus has become a household name for many families and to see the brand in the Bigg Boss house will give the women a sense of belonging”. Actor & supermodel Jacqueline Fernandez elaborates, “My preference for skincare products is, one that is skin friendly & made of natural ingredients. My need for a range of skincare products that get me glowing naturally has finally been met by Lotus. As an actress I must look photo-ready all the time and this is where the new WhiteGlow DD Crème comes handy. It doesn’t just give the desired photo-ready radiance in no time, but also defends my skin against everyday damage”.