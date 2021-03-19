Lotus Organics+ launches Holi Campaign 2021 in collaboration with NGO Antarkranti

The lotus organics + holi campaign commences on 18th march 2021 and will run on its social platforms that include instagram and facebook. The campaign will reveal the “Holi Spring Ritu-al Box” containing organic skincare products from lotus organics+ that are extremely skin friendly and apt for holi. It would be followed by a Giveaway contest for consumers, who can win the Box for themselves this Holi . The giveaway contest will be hosted to create maximum engagement with consumers. To increase awareness and expand social traffic the campaign will also run on the lotus organics+ website as well as Earth Inspired.in & Antarkranti’s social media platforms.