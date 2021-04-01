Lotus Whiteglow features Jacqueline Fernandez in ‘Go Glow Girls’ campaign

The hunt will be an exciting initiative to generate buzz about the brand while getting it’s social media audience invested in the outcome.

Commenting on the launch of the Lotus WhiteGlow Campaign, Mr Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says, “This is the 1st time that we are embarking on a nationwide hunt to discover new talent who will be the social faces of the brand. With this campaign we aim to break through the clutter and engage directly with millennials, who form a large part of our consumer base. Miss Universe Sri Lanka and brand ambassador for Lotus WhiteGlow, Jacqueline Fernandez says, “This is a fun peppy campaign and it’s wonderful that Lotus WhiteGlow is creating a platform where budding talent can showcase their creative skills. It’s a perfect medium to connect with young aspirational women and I am really looking forward to seeing the new Glow Girls”.