Luminous Power Technologies launches Designer Energy Efficient fans

The new TVCs promote the brand’s beautiful and designer Energy Efficient fans in the most quirky and unconventional way.
Luminous Power Technologies, one of the leading and trustworthy brands in the power backup, home electrical, and residential solar space, today announced its latest range of designer Energy Efficient fans through a series of TVCs featuring its brand ambassador- Sachin Tendulkar. Through this campaign, Luminous intends to draw attention to its different categories of fans under the new range, in a striking and quirky way.
The TVCs highlight the ways people try to ward off the evil eye from the things they love, value, and find beautiful just to protect them. Developed and conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign aims to capture the cultural insight of protecting things of value and beauty from an evil eye. From hanging lemons to putting a “kaala teeka”, the films showcase the beauty of the fans and how their new owners are trying to protect them from the “nazar” of others.
The 20-second TVCs will be aired on prominent National and Regional TV channels and High Impact television shows during the summer season. The campaign will also be leveraged on the brands social media handles.
On the new TVCs, Sachin Tendulkar said “I have been associated with Luminous for over 10 years now and it has been a fantastic partnership. In these 10 years we have collaborated on some really interesting campaigns like the new one on their latest fans range. Shooting with Team Luminous has always been an enjoyable experience and I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this campaign too.”
Introducing the new TVC campaign, Sachin Bhalla, Sr. Vice President, Marketing, Luminous Power Technologies said, “Luminous has been growing exponentially in the fans category in last 3 years and has become a trusted brand in designer and energy efficient fans market. With this new range, we are looking to achieve INR 500 crore revenue in the overall fans’ category by 2023. We are also strengthening our distribution network in India with an aim to gain 5% market share in the fans’ category in the next 2 years. Through our new campaign, we wish to emphasize on Luminous’ energy efficient designer fans range that are aesthetically appealing and economical. The new campaign humorously captures the essence of how we all in India put a kala tikka on beautiful things to keep away evil eye. We are thankful to Sachin for his continued association patronage with us. His presence on the screen brings great value and helps us in building a greater brand connect with our end users.”
Talking about the concept, Chandana Agarwal, President, 82.5 communications said, “Based on the universal insight, these series of short Luminous films hit their mark as they are based on the human reaction to beauty - fans so beautiful that they make you want to ward off the evil eye. We love working on briefs from Luminous, as they are simple and single-minded.”
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman & chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications said, “The various culturally-rooted practices of avoiding the evil eye have been applied in a smile-inducing way in this series of films for beautiful Luminous fans. The idea was to get the attention of consumers with the humour and then wow them with the stunning range of fans.
Preeta Mathur, creative head, North, 82.5 Communications said, “We often hear about people who are beautiful, “Kisi ki nazar na lagey’. The line in the brief, ‘beautiful fans’ caught our eye and we said let these fans also evoke the same feeling in people, it shouldn’t catch anyone’s evil eye. We had fun writing and making these films, we hope everyone else enjoys them too. Iss campaign ko kisi ki nazar na lagey.”
The TVC campaign will be promoted on all Luminous’ social media platforms i.e.: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Sachin Tendulkar was roped in as the brand ambassador for Luminous Power Technologies in 2010. The company has recently extended its partnership with Sachin by another five years till 2024.