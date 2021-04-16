Luminous Power Technologies launches Designer Energy Efficient fans

Introducing the new TVC campaign, Sachin Bhalla, Sr. Vice President, Marketing, Luminous Power Technologies said, “Luminous has been growing exponentially in the fans category in last 3 years and has become a trusted brand in designer and energy efficient fans market. With this new range, we are looking to achieve INR 500 crore revenue in the overall fans’ category by 2023. We are also strengthening our distribution network in India with an aim to gain 5% market share in the fans’ category in the next 2 years. Through our new campaign, we wish to emphasize on Luminous’ energy efficient designer fans range that are aesthetically appealing and economical. The new campaign humorously captures the essence of how we all in India put a kala tikka on beautiful things to keep away evil eye. We are thankful to Sachin for his continued association patronage with us. His presence on the screen brings great value and helps us in building a greater brand connect with our end users.”