Luminous Power Technologies launches new TVC

Talking about the new campaign, Sachin Tendulkar says, “It is always a pleasure to be part of Luminous campaigns, and this one is all the more special, as it took me back to my childhood memories. While shooting, I could relate so much with the children and their stupendous energy levels. Their zeal and passion reminded me of my days of practicing with my Guru and mentor – Achrekar Sir. The fervor was such that even in the dark and barely visible grounds, I couldn’t keep myself from practicing. Relating this vigour to the long-lasting inverter batteries is Genius and yet so seamless. Working on this campaign was a great experience altogether and I look forward to more such campaigns in the years to come.”