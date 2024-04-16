Luminous Power Technologies partners with Republic Media Network for election studio branding

With over 35 years of expertise, Luminous has created innovative and technology-driven products, establishing itself as one of India's most trusted and reliable brands. A pioneer in providing renewable energy solutions, the company is on a mission to deliver transformative solutions and aims to guide its consumers through every facet of their solar journey and is set to bring a unique touch to the upcoming General Election. With India's real celebration being the electoral process itself, Luminous aims to infuse this spirit into every household, emphasizing the importance of participation and engagement in shaping the nation's future.