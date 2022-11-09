Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 concluded

With the aim of encouraging the habit of mindful eating among youngsters and enhancing their curiosity about food, HT School and Slurrp, in association with Lupin, recently conducted an online food quiz for students of grades 1 to 6. Known as the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022, it is India’s largest food quiz that saw both parents and kids participating. It was divided into two rounds: The Prelims and the Finale. The Finale of this nationwide tag-team quiz, where each team consisted of one kid and one or both the parents, was held on 5th November, while the Prelims round was conducted on 30th October. The Prelims saw 10,000 plus registrations from all over the country with the maximum turnaround from these states: Delhi (4114), Punjab (1940), Maharashtra (1674), Haryana (1041) and Uttar Pradesh (873). The winners will be announced on the official website on 9th November.