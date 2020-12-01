Luxor diversifies into home and hygiene products with Luxor Nano

At the launch Pooja Jain Gupta, Executive Director, Luxor Group said, “We are happy to introduce nanotechnology in India, which offers enormous benefits in terms of safety and stability. It is a revolutionary solution to contemporary health and hygiene issues. Luxor has been a pioneer and we are confident to write a similar success story in the home hygiene segment. We see this technology as a gamechanger in the health and hygiene sector. Globally, nanotechnology is gaining prominence owing to its efficacy in solving everyday challenges. We aim to bring it to Indian consumers who will equally benefit from such inventions/world-class technology. The products are dermatologically tested and highly effective against any kind of bacteria or virus. The initial response has been highly encouraging.”