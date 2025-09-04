m4marry unveils Onam-themed gamification to boost member engagement

m4marry, South India’s leading matrimonial platform, has launched an innovative engagement initiative this festive season- “Make Your Pookalam Bloom”- a gamified experience designed to celebrate Onam while enhancing the user journey on the platform.

Advertisment

Rooted deeply in cultural tradition and the spirit of the season, the activity is inspired by the symbolic pookalam (floral design) central to Onam celebrations. Every time a user sends or accepts an interest on the platform, a petal of their digital pookalam lights up. Once the entire pookalam is complete, users are instantly rewarded with a complimentary subscription upgrade - adding an element of instant gratification and festive cheer.

This festive gamification is aimed at encouraging members to interact more actively, increasing their chances of finding the right match. With seasonal features like festive-themed profile photos and video options, users can express their creativity while remaining rooted in tradition.

“The purpose of the initiative is to help customers find their perfect matches,” said Smitha Vasudevan, general manager, Digital Classifieds. “When members proactively engage and connect with matching profiles, their success rates rise significantly. The Pookalam gamification is designed to encourage meaningful interactions, foster a culturally rich environment, and ultimately accelerate match discovery.”

The campaign has gained excellent traction, with hundreds of customers already winning the complete digital pookalam on their profiles. This has resulted in improving customer engagement on the site by more than 20%. This initiative is a step forward in m4marry’s commitment to combining technology, culture, and user experience to help members on their journey toward marriage. Previous festive initiatives by m4marry have also captured wide attention.

At the historic Thripunithura Athachamayam, another couple got an opportunity to join in the royal procession celebrating the festival. In parallel, m4marry’s ‘Wear Happiness’ campaign and festive profile features including photo and video shorts allowed members to creatively celebrate Onam, both online and on-ground. With campus activations, social media contests, and user-led storytelling, m4marry continues to position itself at the intersection of cultural relevance and modern matchmaking.

M4marrywedding.com, the companion site to m4marry is a curated wedding inspiration platform, with a wedding blog on trend insights from wedding jewellery to emerging bridal colours and styles. The site also curates offerings by leading jewellers and designer collections from artisan brands.





(We got this information in a press release.)