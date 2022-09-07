M4marry wedding boat steals the show at Nehru Trophy Boat Race

The wedding boat was reminiscent of the weddings of the past when bridal parties would have used these waterways to travel between the houses of the bride and the groom. The bride was typically welcomed with traditional boat songs, the very same that resounded in the boat race, keeping rhythm to the oars that rowed in perfect symphony. The majesty of the boats and the musical of the oarsmen are the highlight of the Onam season. There a number of other such fetes across Kerala during the festive season.