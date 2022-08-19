M4marry.com rolls out a festive profile picture feature for Onam

M4marry will showcase the festive mood of its members this Onam with a unique feature. The festive mood is captured in a seasonal profile picture members can post on the platform.
Members who add their festive photos will have a customised profile template enabled for enhanced visibility.
Members who add their festive photos will have a customised profile template enabled for enhanced visibility.
Adding a festive pic is designed to increase profile visibility and enhance response to the featured profile.
The ‘Wear Happiness’ campaign initiated by m4marry is intended to celebrate Onam and to deepen the ‘emotional connect’ of the brand in the state.
A social media contest enables users to share their pictures in traditional Kerala attire. The Onam reel contest is already a huge hit among young users.
Onam is Kerala’s biggest festive season and this year the celebrations are expected to peak after being confined to a family affair in the past four years due to the pandemic and the floods.The campaign has a 360-degree media plan which includes print, social media and on-ground activation.
“Our brand has always been about celebrating the spirit of the community. Marriages are rooted in tradition and are symbols of familial bondings. M4marry brings families together, a hallmark of Indian weddings. With our new campaign, the brand will partner with the community in showcasing the magical facets of Onam,” Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manoramaonline. said.
M4marry offers a robust set of features for its patrons to find the perfect partner and family. The festive picture feature is part of a fresh direction for the website, which is working on the new functionality of dynamic profiles.
“Our customers don’t have a static life, they are constantly achieving goals, milestones and dreams. It is our hope to keep pace with them and their evolving aspirations. We want their profiles to capture these dynamic concepts of user profiles. We will be rolling out unique user features in the coming month, offering a lot more in the matrimonial space,” said Joy Mathew, Vice President, Marketing Services and Solutions, Malayala Manorama.
M4marry is present across South Indian markets and has seen impressive growth during the Covid years. Vijay Devarakonda, the lead actor in the pan-Indian movie Liger, which is releasing this month, is the face of m4marry.
(We got this information in a press release).