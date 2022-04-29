ŌMA Cinemas announces India rollout plan PVR Cinemas

“As a leading out-of-home entertainment destination, we are keen on building cinemas with more experiential elements which is not possible in a home environment setting. Besides the most advanced cinematic technology, we have always been on the forefront of design architecture and innovative concepts, to ensure that our patrons get to experience the magic of movies and create happy memories every time they visit the cinemas. An option to have a private movie party with friends and family, OMA pods shall be your own space offering an unmatched bespoke experience of watching a film on a very large screen alongside specially crafted F&B options. Many corporates have been used to their own box at sporting events in stadia and now they shall have an option to have one in a cinema too!”, said Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer, PVR.