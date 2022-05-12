M·A·C Cosmetics launches a special campaign ‘Superstars Lipsticks’ with Bhumi Pednekar

With 120+ unrivaled shade range, the long wearing lipstick formula with intense colour payoff, non-fading and a completely matte finish, the ‘Superstar Lipsticks’ campaign features the top bestsellers and Bhumi’s favorites such as Ruby Woo, Velvet Teddy, Diva, Mehr and All Fired Up all starting at INR 1100. There’s a best-selling M·A·C Superstar lipstick tailored for every makeup lover.

Speaking about the collaboration, Brand Ambassador and leading Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar said, “It’s been an exciting journey being M·A·C Cosmetics India’s first brand ambassador and I’m ecstatic to be picking my lipstick bestsellers. I’ve chosen a hue for every occasion, from parties, to a night out with the besties, from work to play, these cult lipsticks are bound to become your go-to for every occasion. M·A·C Cosmetics is known to celebrate individuality in its truest form, and this collection perfectly resonates with the brand’s identity”.