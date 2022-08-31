Madan Bahal inducted into Page Hall of Fame

“Madan is at the top of the list of those who corporate leaders in India rely on for advice on how to deal with the complex business and reputational issues they are grappling with. However, it is Madan’s commitment to advancing the profession that is particularly admirable. For more than two decades, he has personally undertaken the challenge of helping professionals across India understand how to evolve to a holistic strategic approach that mirrors the Page Principles,” said Peter Debreceny, VP of International at Page. “He has organized symposia for corporate practitioners around the country, a clear indication of his commitment to training for his own people and for advancing the profession in India.”