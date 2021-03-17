Made for India New Mountain Dew Ice™ introduces its first ever campaign in India

Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India said, “We are very excited to unveil the first-ever brand campaign for Mountain Dew Ice. The launch of Mountain Dew Ice has been a significant milestone for us in our beverage category innovation journey. With the new campaign, we are taking the Mountain Dew core brand’s philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and giving it an ‘Ice’ twist. The idea is to inspire the youth that they can overcome any obstacles in their way if they just keep a cool mind along with the fire to win while facing their fears head-on. We are confident that consumers will relate to the new campaign strongly and shower Mountain Dew Ice with the same love that our other campaigns for Mountain Dew have received over the years.”