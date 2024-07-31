Madison OOH bags highest number of metals, Rapport Outdoor Advertising & Coral Media win maximum Gold in OAA 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Coral Media also won the ‘Campaign of the Year’ title for the ‘Digitally Donate Karo, Paytm Karo’ campaign in the Out Of Home Advertising Awards 2024.
A fitting finale to the Out Of Home Advertising Convention (OAC), the Out of Home Advertising Awards (OAA) has always raised expectations, with the awards ceremony adding a dash of sparkle to the culmination of a sought-after industry event. The 18th edition of the high voltage Out of Home Advertising Awards (OAA) ceremony, which began amidst pulsating beats and racing pulses, had 61 metals being given away across varied categories.
Madison won the maximum number of metals this year, having won 12 metals with 2 Gold, 3 silver and 7 Bonze, while Rapport Outdoor Advertising and Coral Media bagged the maximum number of Gold trophies, winning 3 each.
The sought after ‘Campaign of the Year’ award this year went to Coral Media for the ‘Digitally Donate Karo, Paytm Karo’ campaign, which also won the Gold in the category ‘Outdoor Media Plan of the year - Local’. The Gold for the Outdoor Media Plan of the Year – National, went to Madison OOH for the ‘Tata Altroz iCNG: OMG its CNG’ campaign.
The ‘Campaign of the Year’ was shortlisted by the Jury from among the top three entries that received the maximum number of Gold trophies in the Brand category, followed by a qualitative analysis of how creatively the OOH medium was used and how much traction the campaign generated on social media.
The Gold trophy for the category ‘Innovation of the year’ went to Rapport Outdoor Advertising for the much talked about ‘Taj Mahal: Megh Santoor’ campaign. For the same campaign, Rapport Outdoor Advertising together with Prakash Arts, also won the Gold trophy under the category ‘Best Format Innovation – Temporary’. The Gold for the ‘Best Media Format Innovation - Permanent’ went to Wallop Advertising for ‘Kohinoor One and Two’ campaign.
OAA 2024 received 348 entries, out of which 165 were shortlisted. The distinguished Jury panel for OAA 2024 comprised senior brand marketers from diverse categories, who applied their OOH insights and experience to evaluate the competing entries.