Madison OOH bags highest number of metals, Rapport Outdoor Advertising & Coral Media win maximum Gold in OAA 2024

The Gold trophy for the category ‘Innovation of the year’ went to Rapport Outdoor Advertising for the much talked about ‘Taj Mahal: Megh Santoor’ campaign. For the same campaign, Rapport Outdoor Advertising together with Prakash Arts, also won the Gold trophy under the category ‘Best Format Innovation – Temporary’. The Gold for the ‘Best Media Format Innovation - Permanent’ went to Wallop Advertising for ‘Kohinoor One and Two’ campaign.