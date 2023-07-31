Madison OOH bags maximum number of metals & Gold trophies in OAA 2023

Totally 58 metals were given away in this year’s Outdoor Advertising Awards, in which GroupM won the ‘Campaign of the Year’ award for their Zomato Offer campaign.
The air was thick with anticipation as the much awaited 17th edition of Outdoor Advertising Convention came to a conclusion in the midst of loud cheers, frenzied beats, bated breaths and muffled excitement at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment on July 29, 2023. The build-up was leading to the most anticipated event in the Out-Of-Home Advertising industry - the Outdoor Advertising Awards (OAA) 2023.
OAA 2023 received 295 entries, out of which 158 were selected. And totally 58 metals were given away during the high-voltage evening. Madison OOH received the maximum number of metals and Gold this year, having won 16 metals with 5 Gold. The sought after ‘Campaign of the Year’ award this year went to GroupM for their Zomato Offer campaign. GroupM bagged 11 metals, while Tribes won 10.
The ‘Campaign of the Year’ was shortlisted by the Jury from among the top three entries that received the maximum number of Gold in the Brand category, followed by a qualitative analysis of how creatively the OOH medium was used and how much traction the campaign generated on social media.
In the category ‘Media Plan of the year - Local’ the Gold went to Madison OOH for their Parx Music Fiesta campaign. They also won the Gold in the ‘Media Plan of the year - National’ category for the Tata BS6 campaign.
Roshan Space Brandcom, which has been enhancing the OOH space with its continued investments in new OOH assets, won the Gold in the ‘Best Media Format Innovation - Permanent’ category for their ProDigi project. And while there was no Gold in the ‘Best Media Format Innovation - Temporary’ category, the Silver went to Rapport Outdoor Advertising and Apex Integrated Marketing for the Green Park Building Wrap Spotify campaign. The Gold for the ‘Innovation of the Year’ went to Rapport Outdoor Advertising for the Kwality Walls Nolen Gur campaign, while Zest Outdoor won the Gold under the ‘Green initiative’ for their Guinness World Record - Largest installation of Solar Panels on a Billboard.
The Jury panel for OAA 2023 comprised a mix of brand marketers from across categories, who brought in their marketing insights and expertise to evaluate the entries. And, as ever, OAA has raised the bar for the OOH eco-system and set new creative milestones to cross in the coming years.