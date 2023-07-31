Madison OOH bags maximum number of metals & Gold trophies in OAA 2023

Roshan Space Brandcom, which has been enhancing the OOH space with its continued investments in new OOH assets, won the Gold in the ‘Best Media Format Innovation - Permanent’ category for their ProDigi project. And while there was no Gold in the ‘Best Media Format Innovation - Temporary’ category, the Silver went to Rapport Outdoor Advertising and Apex Integrated Marketing for the Green Park Building Wrap Spotify campaign. The Gold for the ‘Innovation of the Year’ went to Rapport Outdoor Advertising for the Kwality Walls Nolen Gur campaign, while Zest Outdoor won the Gold under the ‘Green initiative’ for their Guinness World Record - Largest installation of Solar Panels on a Billboard.