Magic 106.4 FM brings Marathi content to aamchi Mumbai

Magic 106.4 FM has recently introduced Marathi content in Mumbai. The station would offer a mix of contemporary and yesteryears music with prime time shows by famous Marathi RJ Shruti and RJ Rudra. While weekdays are a mix of Marathi & Hindi content, weekends are completely dedicated to Marathi content.
The growth of regional content has been phenomenal over the past few years and all the research suggests that more people prefer consuming content in their vernacular languages. While there has been a proliferation of Marathi content on TV/Print and OTT platforms, the FM stations so far have not offered Marathi content to satisfy the true blue Maharashtrian.
Speaking on the development, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Listeners need for fresh content has led to the growth of regional content in the past few years. As a radio network, we have always believed in the power of regional. In the hyperlocal content, we have been supporting indie music in different parts of the country and this is the other leg to it, which brings the Marathi content for our Mumbai listeners. Our aim is to engage with listeners in a language that they are most comfortable with. We hope to drive a deeper connect and give our listeners and advertisers an opportunity to engage with the brand in a relatable manner. ”
The tagline for the Magic 106.4 FM’s Marathi segment is ‘Fakth Tujhyasathi’, which means, ‘customized only for you’. As the content has been designed keeping in mind the quintessential Marathi Manus who is proud of its culture, traditions and is aspirational and trendy.
