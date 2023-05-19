Magic FM announces ‘Jallosh’ a Marathi Magic FM’s Musical evening

Jallosh will be a remarkable gathering of renowned Marathi musicians, Avinash and Vishwajeet promising an ecstatic musical experience. This one-of-a-kind Musical evening will be a platform where the powerhouse duo will perform some of the top songs from various eras and share incredible insights about the songs. From classic Marathi film songs to contemporary hits, Jallosh will feature an eclectic mix of genres, highlighting the evolution of Marathi music over the years