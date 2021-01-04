“Magic happens when creativity meets technology” – Resul Pookutty

On the occasion of the launch, the CEO of T1D, Mr. Anil Nair said, “we are aiming to bring the convergence of brands, technology, creativity and results on the digital space. Having won more than 100 awards for creative excellence and working on leading brands in South India and UAE, we see this as an opportunity to extend our solutions for brands on the digital medium”. “T1D is set to serve to businesses and brands as they seek to grow in a new world context while also looking to get into ‘storytelling’ space”, the Agency Director of T1D Mr. Praveen said.T1D is the shortened name for ‘Teevandi’ which in Malayalam means ‘Train’. Like a train, T1D is aimed at taking brands on a virtual journey of connecting with people. The new company o ers interesting packages like ‘Goods Train’ (for e-commerce), ‘Window Seat’ (customized digital solutions), ‘Half Ticket’ (piecemeal service), ‘The Express’ (the entire digital mandate) and‘Mobility Hub’ (convergence of O ine and online services). Apart from them, the firm o ers strategy, development, digital marketing, social media management, designing and production in the ‘General’ category.Mr. Anil Nair further added that “we are seeking to create an eco-system for digital solutions by bringing together collaborators and serve as a single point solution for brands”. T1D has already bagged the digital portfolio of Skyline Builders and Pothys while looking forward to welcome more brands on board. “Our vision is to create a tech company with creative roots that would take brands and people to memorable journeys’, concluded Mr. Anil Nair.