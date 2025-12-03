Maharashtra CM inaugurates Mirchi’s new Kalina studio

Mirchi has opened its new studio in Kalina, moving from its long-standing location at Matulya Centre in South Mumbai. The station, which has operated in the city for over two decades, will now broadcast from a modern, updated facility.

Advertisment

The studio was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who marked the occasion with a symbolic ribbon-cutting in line with Mirchi’s signature style.

During his visit, the Chief Minister spoke with RJs Jeeturaaj and Bhushan about a range of subjects, including his views on Maharashtra’s development, pollution concerns, the upcoming Kumbh Mela and his personal interest in poetry.

He also shared light-hearted remarks during the interaction, saying that whether in food or in life, 'having a little Mirchi is essential.'

To note the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis wrote a message on the studio pillar: 'Mirchi is hot, I am cool.'

The visit concluded with a group photograph with Mirchi employees, where the Chief Minister joked about whether he had 'passed or failed' in his attempt to be a Mirchi RJ.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)