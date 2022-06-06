Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become a Shareholder in leading Drone Start-up Garuda Aerospace

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development, "I've always been an Ardent Admirer of Mahi Bhai & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true" said Agnishwar. He added by saying "Mahi Bhai is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better.”