Mahindra launches ‘Unlimit Bharat’ campaign on World EV Day in collaboration with TV9 Network

Mahindra Electric Automobile today marked World EV Day with the launch of a new campaign in collaboration with the TV9 Network. Titled ‘Unlimit Bharat’, the campaign unites over 100 content creators across India from various genres such as auto, travel, music, finance, technology, and lifestyle.

Advertisment

These creators will showcase the versatility and practicality of Mahindra eSUVs, highlighting their limitless potential to ‘Unlimit Bharat’. The campaign focuses on Mahindra’s flagship Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6, representing a revolutionary leap in electric mobility.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “With over 20,000 Mahindra eSUVs on the road in just 5 months, we are proud to see the rapid adoption of our electric origin SUVs across the country. Through ‘Unlimit Bharat’ campaign we are bringing together over 100 content creators from diverse genres and geographies to highlight the practicality and potential of Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs. On this World EV Day, we are celebrating the limitless potential of XEV 9e and BE 6 that will further accelerate India’s journey into a bold new electric era.”



Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer, TV9 Network said, “At TV9 Network, we are excited to collaborate with Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. on the 'Unlimit Bharat' campaign. This Initiative uniting leading content creators across India is arguably the biggest of its kind. By leveraging our extensive national reach and multi-lingual platforms, we are proud to inspire millions by presenting EVs as not just environmentally conscious choices, but as symbols of modernity and accessibility.”

Through creative collaboration and the reach of the TV9 Network, ‘Unlimit Bharat’ crafts an inspiring narrative, positioning electric vehicles as symbols of progress, style, and accessibility. The collaboration with the TV9 Network, known for its vast national reach and content in seven languages, provides the perfect platform to deliver this message.

Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs are Indian icons, setting a benchmark in global innovation with world-beating design, technology, and performance.

Built on the INGLO platform and powered by MAIA - the world’s fastest automotive mind - the XEV 9e and BE 6 represent a vision of progress, style, and possibility for every Indian who dreams big. With a real-world range of more than 500 km, these SUVs are ready to take on the world and inspire the nation at every turn. Many proud owners of Mahindra eSUVs, who have previously driven the world's most celebrated luxury brands, now voice their profound admiration for these eSUVs, a testament to their exceptional quality and appeal.