Maitri Advertising shines at Goafest 2024, leading south India's advertising excellence

Maitri Advertising Works made history at Goafest 2024, India's premier advertising award show, by becoming the first agency from Kerala to win the coveted Grand Prix.
In addition to this top honour, Maitri earned a silver, a bronze, and three merit awards, solidifying its position as a leader in the South Indian advertising industry.
The highlight of Maitri's success was a five-minute promotional film for Netflix's popular series "Sex Education," featuring popular actress Shakeela.
The film, which depicts a humorous yet informative scenario of a driving lesson that turns into a sex education class, stood out for its creative storytelling and tasteful approach. The campaign went viral, drawing significant media attention and acclaim.
"Shakeela is often linked to soft porn films that distort the essence of sexual relationships. In our film, we sought to redefine this narrative by embracing a positive stance on sex education, even with Shakeela's participation. With the boundless creativity of our young team and the unwavering support of Netflix, we achieved this vision," remarked R. Venugopal, Ideation director at Maitri.
Francis Thomas, group creative director, noted the transformative changes in the advertising landscape over recent years. "For the last couple of years, there have been revolutionary changes in the advertising field," he said. He emphasised the shift from producing single-language ads and dubbing them into multiple languages to creating original content in five South Indian languages. "This is a recognition of the strong support from the market towards such content," Thomas added.
Chairman C. Muthu highlighted "Big companies starting from Muthoot Finance, Swiggy, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar to Crafton Games have partnered with Maitri because of their expertise in the creative and tactical skills developed over the years,". MD Raju Menon celebrated this achievement, stating, "This is not just a win for Maitri but for the innovation and inclusivity in Indian advertising and the beginning of a new era in advertising."
With 28 years of experience, Maitri operates offices in Kochi, Trivandrum, Maldives, Seychelles, and Bangalore. Their extensive client list includes Mathrubhumi, Muthoot Finance, AVT, Kerala Tourism, myG, Lazza Icecreams, KLF Nirmal Industries, Brahmins (Wipro), Asianet, Swiggy, Amul, IM Galvanised Steel Pipes, Alappat Jewellery, Hyundai, Kerala Vision, KSIDC, KINFRA, Oushadhi, and Kottakkal.
Maitri's remarkable performance at Goafest 2024 is a milestone for the agency and a testament to the innovative and inclusive nature of the Indian advertising industry.
