Maitri partners with Muktaa Helpline to transform suicide notes into lifelines

According to the WHO, 800,000 people die by suicide each year, with many more experiencing suicidal thoughts but not seeking help. To address this issue, Maitri partnered with Muktaa Mental Health Helpline to launch a print campaign aimed at reducing the stigma around suicidal thoughts.

The campaign features a print ad designed as a letter composed of lines from real suicide notes written by different individuals. The ad highlights the misconception that those with suicidal thoughts are isolated, emphasising that millions share similar struggles. It encourages readers to discuss their feelings with trusted friends or mental health professionals.

The ad was widely shared on social media, with numerous media professionals and film personalities contributing their stories. Following its publication, Muktaa received over 50 calls from individuals seeking support within a week.

Raju Menon, MD of Maitri Advertising Works, stated, “It’s not often that people in advertising get an opportunity to save a life. We’re indebted to Muktaa and everyone who shared the piece for helping us make a difference.”

“Our intention was to turn pieces of tragedy into a testament of hope.” Vincent Vaddakan, creative director.

"Recognising suicidal thoughts or behaviours in ourselves or a loved one can be frightening. How should you respond? What if you do the wrong thing? You do not have to face this alone. Reaching out for help is a necessary step towards feeling better.

It is so integral to use mass media to not only reflect public attitudes but also take part in shaping them. This digital and newspaper campaign has led to more than 50 people reaching out for support and thousands of digital conversations on a topic we often shy away from." - Dhriti Agarwal, co-founder, Muktaa Mental Health Project.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.