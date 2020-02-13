Makani Creatives launches #FoundMyPairMetros shoes

This Valentine’s day, Makani Creatives launches #FoundMyPair a unique campaign for Metro Shoes in association with Humans of Bombay.Metro Shoes, the contemporary Indian fashion footwear and accessories brandknown for its wide and fashionable range of footwear, will run this social media campaign starting 9 February 2020. This will enable users to share their love-story with Metro Shoes and the unique story will be featured on the Humans of Bombay platform.
#FoundMyPair campaign is designed for millenials who want to share their love-story with the world to inspire the future generations. Metro shoes will feature each love story shared with them on their social media handle and 1 lucky story will get featured on Humans of Bombay.The brain behind this campaign, Makani Creatives is a 23-year-old Mumbai based integrated creative agency known for their innovative campaigns.
Humans Of Bombay is popular for their authentic stories which are crafted in a way to establish deeper connects with the readers. The style is appreciated by many readers across the country making Humans Of Bombay – India’s largest platform of showcasing the journey of individuals with 1.2 million followers.
Speaking about the campaign Alisha Malik, VP marketing and ecommerce, Metro shoes says, “It is important to be open to experimenting with opportunities on different platforms. It is also important to keep listening to those that engage with your brands, #FoundMyPair is an opportunity engage better with the millennials and showcase stories of our real followers.”
Adding to it Sameer Makani, co-founder and managing director, Makani Creatives said,“This association is the perfect fit as it talks about finding the right pair; a pun that fits perfectly for both shoes and love. Shoes are a crucial part of everyone’s journey. As one progresses in life, they evolve with them. We hope to strike the right cord with the audience on Valentine’s Day with this campaign.”
The campaign will be active from 09 Feb to 12 Feb and user will be required to share their unique stories using #FoundMYPair to get featured on the Metro Social Media handles.
(We got this information in a press release.)