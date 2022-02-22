Make your creativity roar with Young Lions

The entries are open now until 7th March 2022.
In a world overcluttered with brands and ideas, creativity remains the most vital skill at the disposal of marketers to make their mark on the consumers’ minds. Recognizing and rewarding creativity then, becomes key to cultivating a culture of powerful brands that make a lasting impact. Young creative minds therefore are in high demand, but how do you get noticed in an instant? Young Lions is one the best ways.
Young Lions is a platform dedicated to help young talent showcase their creativity at a global scale. National teams of young creative, media and marketing professionals from around the world get a chance to compete against each other and win the Young Lions title. Winning the Young Lions Competition is a hugely rewarding experience and can springboard a young professional’s career.
The Young Lions India competition is open to Print, Media and Marketing categories. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for all those who are 31 years old or younger (born on or after 24th June, 1990).
Entries across all 3 categories are judged by the industry stalwarts and the shortlisted teams present their work to the jury members virtually. All the entries received will be put under screening for eligibility and a team of two participants will be selected by the respective Industry Jury. The winning team will get to represent India at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to be held online.
The entries are open now until 7th March 2022. Log onto: https://timesyounglions.com/ to access the brief and submit your entries.
(We got this information in a press release).