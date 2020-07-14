Mamaearth celebrates #GoodnessInside as its brand purpose

Goodness starts with the small things that each one of us can do everyday! It resides in the little choices we can make in our daily lives. Mamaearth’s latest video brings forth this idea of ‘Goodness is a Choice’ to its consumers. It is a digital and social media led campaign with the key message that goodness isn’t a superpower or a special gift. It is simply a choice that you make every day, just like the choices Mamaearth has made. Mamaearth products are made from the best of nature, and have no toxins, no harmful chemicals, no animal testing, no plastic impact.