Mamaearth celebrates #GoodnessInside as its brand purpose

In its latest brand campaign, Mamaearth, the toxin-free personal care startup, announces its brand purpose as “Goodness Inside”.
Goodness starts with the small things that each one of us can do everyday! It resides in the little choices we can make in our daily lives. Mamaearth’s latest video brings forth this idea of ‘Goodness is a Choice’ to its consumers. It is a digital and social media led campaign with the key message that goodness isn’t a superpower or a special gift. It is simply a choice that you make every day, just like the choices Mamaearth has made. Mamaearth products are made from the best of nature, and have no toxins, no harmful chemicals, no animal testing, no plastic impact.
Commenting on the ‘Goodness Inside’ campaign, VS Kannan Sitaram, Venture Partner at Fireside Ventures said “We at Fireside firmly believe that great brands serve a larger purpose beyond delivering product benefits. Mamaearth is an outstanding example of a brand that lives its purpose in an admirable manner. Its values resonate strongly with its consumers and create a loyal, growing community of consumers. With this firm anchoring, Mamaearth is set to grow multifold."
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief mum at MamaEarth said “Millennials want to do good and steer their families into a better tomorrow. That’s why we call this generation as ‘Generation Good’. At Mamaearth, we share the same values and moral compass as Gen Good. Our new tagline ‘Goodness Inside’ is a promise that we will do what is right for our consumers and for Mother Earth by staying loyal to our product roots of toxin free purity and natural goodness.”
The launch film conceptualised by Korra Worldwide shows multiple situations where people can make good choices in their daily lives to make the world a little better. And with each little choice, we head towards a much better future. The main video of 1 minute will be followed up by multiple smaller edits focusing on one situation and one category of products from the brand.
Deepak Kumar, head of creative and strategy at Korra says “Goodness is not a gift or a superpower but a choice you make every day. And for us the stories for the brand campaign lay in the lives of these everyday heroes living around us who make these little choices. We’ve kept the stories simple yet powerful for anybody to take inspiration from. I am sure this campaign shall inspire a new breed of do-gooders who will change the world one act at a time, just like Mamaearth.”
Gaurav Nabh, CEO of Korra says “Our work on Mamaearth is staying true to Korra’s mission of communicating to a digital first audience, helping challenger brands tell insightful stories and in turn creating disruption in the category. This campaign truly demonstrates Korra’s deep understanding of the digital native, showcases our capabilities and is the first among a series of future work furthering a strong partnership with Mamaearth.”
The brand’s belief in spreading ‘goodness’ is extended beyond product to other actions as well. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mamaearth decided not to profit from the situation by selling sanitizers. Instead, they distributed 50,000 sanitizers to people in need through 2500+ Goodness Ambassadors across the country. Recently, they’ve also distributed cotton reusable face masks with smiles printed on them, through these Goodness Ambassadors as well.
