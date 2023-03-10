Mamaearth & FilterCopy partner to talk about dandruff problem

The video highlights the dandruff problem and mentions Mamaearth's Lemon & Ginger anti dandruff shampoo & conditioner as a solution.
Mamaearth which has entered the space of baby & personal care with an aim of spreading the natural goodness through its toxin free products has been known to be the 'brand of millennials'. Filter Copy which is also the video content platform posting the videos catering to millennials problems has teamed up with Mamaearth for its sponsored content piece for Lemon & Ginger Anti Dandruff shampoo.
The FilterCopy video features the protagonist in a corporate environment who could hear the thoughts of its workers & attempts to make difference in their work practices in a light hearted manner. The video content highlights the dandruff problem, most common hair problem faced in workplace and mentions Mamaearth's Lemon & Ginger anti dandruff shampoo & conditioner as a solution to get rid of dandruff upto 100% naturally and get softer & shiner hair.
Highlighting the partnership with FilterCopy, Anuja Mishra, CMO of Mamaearth mentioned, “Mamaearth is a brand for the millennials, and we believe in the power of millennial content platforms to authentically deliver our brand message. Working in this direction, we have joined hands with FilterCopy that reflects the life of millennials through realistic, humorous and relatable storytelling. In our series of content partnerships, we have attempted to bring alive the power of our brand and product relevance through seamlessly integrated millennial content loved by millions.”
(We got this information in a press release).