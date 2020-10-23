Mamaearth launches plant-based diapers with #touchofgoodness campaign

The film follows Shilpa and her toddler, who isinquisitive and wants to discover everything by touching.As a mother, she wants to ensure that notouch is harsh on her toddler and everything that touches her kid to be good. It then follows into the mother coddling the baby and promising that she would only let the goodness of nature touch her little one, highlighting the #TouchofGoodness of Mamaearth plant-based diapers.A brand built on the promise of Honest, Natural, and Safe care, Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with MadeSafe certified products. The brand re-iterates its choices with the launch of this innovative diaper,enriched with nature's goodness and 2X absorption. The brand continues to live up to its promise of using the best of nature, no toxins or harmful chemicals, being cruelty-free, and plastic positive.