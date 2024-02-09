Mammootty inaugurates Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2024

M.V. Shreyams Kumar, chairman of MBIFL and Mathrubhumi managing director said in his speech that the world is lacking plurality in current times. One is losing the freedom to make an opinion or to disagree with another. “This festival discusses the need for plurality in such times. India is a pluralistic nation and anything that goes against its grain will destroy its culture. MBIFL focused on plurality keeping this in mind,” he said.