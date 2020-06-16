Mankind Pharma donates Rs 5 crores to families of policemen martyred during Covid

Mankind Pharma has been involved in the country’s fight against the pandemic in several ways. The company has produced affordable medicines, donated ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states. The dedicated efforts of the police force in containing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic has been garnering respect from all quarters of society. Mankind Pharma believes that it is their duty, as a citizen and a part of the country, to appreciate the selfless sacrifice of our brave police officers.