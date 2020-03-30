Mankind Pharma pledge to contribute Rs. 51 Crore for COVID 19

Says R. C Juneja, chairman, Mankind Pharma,“ “This is one of the most challenging period that our country is facing today. At this moment what matters most is sharing the responsibility of fight against corona ( COVID-19) in every way possible. Being the leading pharma company of India we would like the fund to be Utilized for providing protective equipment to medical front-line warriors and Ventilators to those who have already caught the virus. Being a responsible company of the country we pledge to protect and empower our hospitals which can treat the patients more efficiently”