Mankind Pharma salutes the act of real-life hero Akshay Kothawale

Mankind Pharma has been involved in the country’s fight against the pandemic in several ways. The company has stepped up and applauded the heroic tale of Jyoti Kumari for bringing back her injured father on a bicycle to her home in Bihar. Besides producing affordable medicines, it has donated ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states. Now Mankind has supported 30-year-old Akshay Kothawale, from Pune who has spent the money saved for his wedding to feed poor and migrant workers who are suffering due to the nationwide lockdown.