Mankind Pharma salutes the act of real-life hero Akshay Kothawale

The company offers Rs 1 lakh aid to support his selfless deed.
Amidst multiple tales of the struggle for survival in the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, Mankind Pharma has been supporting the communities and frontline workers fighting the deadly virus. The company has stepped up and offered Rs. 1 lakh aid to Akshay Kothawale who runs auto rickshaw in Pune where he has been feeding 400 people with money saved for his marriage.
Mankind Pharma has been involved in the country’s fight against the pandemic in several ways. The company has stepped up and applauded the heroic tale of Jyoti Kumari for bringing back her injured father on a bicycle to her home in Bihar. Besides producing affordable medicines, it has donated ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states. Now Mankind has supported 30-year-old Akshay Kothawale, from Pune who has spent the money saved for his wedding to feed poor and migrant workers who are suffering due to the nationwide lockdown.
Mankind Pharma’s aspiration to become the top pharma company in India is not just about revenues, but also by being No. 1 in CSR activities, and by helping the nation in a crisis. Standing true to its motto of serving people, the company has also donated INR 51 crore to the CM Care Fund last month. In addition to this, all employees of Mankind Pharma have also contributed one day’s salary for the relief fund.
Says Rajeev Juneja, CEO Mankind Pharma, “Mankind Pharma is standing by everyone in this unprecedented crisis. Mankind salutes the selfless service and commitment of Akshay Kothawale during the pandemic. Serving about 400 migrant people for almost two months is an act of a hero. His confidence and dedication must be rewarded. We hope with our little support he can fulfil his dreams and become a role model for others to follow.”
Akshay Kothawale said, “I thank Mankind Pharma for their support and look forward to helping others in such difficult times.”
