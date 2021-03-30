Mankind Pharma signs Bollywood superstars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors

Commenting on the association, brand ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “I am excited to be a part of the brand’s endeavour and extend my support to the brand's vision. In our hectic lifestyle, we tend to forget about the vitamins and minerals that our body requires. I am sure that people will benefit immensely from this new product by Health Ok. I look forward to being a part of their growth journey.”

Talking about the launch of the new brand category, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “The reason behind including ‘Health OK’ in the OTC segment was mainly because nowadays the hectic lifestyles that people live, they frequently face issues related to low energy, tiredness and fatigue. Our plan to expand our OTC category has been strategically thought out as we constantly strive to provide solutions to our target consumers to better their lifestyle issues. In the near future, we have rigours plans to strengthen the overall category with existing brands, and additionally expand the products portfolio. Having on-boarded two Mega Superstars, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will help us further strengthen and build the awareness for this category.”