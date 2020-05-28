Mankind Pharma stands by real-life hero Jyoti Kumari: admires her brave effort during the lockdown

Says Rajeev Juneja, CEO Mankind Pharma, ““Mankind Pharma is standing by everyone in this unprecedented crisis. Mankind salutes the selfless love and commitment of Jyoti Kumari for her parents . She had cycled for 8 long days to cover 1200 km journey from Gurgoan (Haryana) to Darbhanga ( Bihar) to help her ill father reach home. We are proud of her as she overcame all hurdles to achieve her aim.Her mental toughness and sheer determination must be rewarded. We would like to support her in a manner that will help her achieve greater heights in life. We hope with our little support she can fulfil her dreams and become a role model for others to follow.” Ms Jyoti Kumari said, “I thank Mankind Pharma for their support and look forward to completing my studies. This has motivated me to pursue my goal and also take care of my family.”