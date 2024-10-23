Mann Sundar tops Indian TV charts with 44 Weeks at no. 1 on Dangal TV

Dangal TV’s flagship show Mann Sundar has consistently led in viewership, holding the No. 1 spot in the 8 PM time slot for 44 weeks (Source: BARC). The show focuses on the theme of inner beauty and has gained widespread popularity across India.

Dangal TV’s commitment to socially relevant and family-friendly programming has been instrumental in the success of Mann Sundar.

As Dangal TV commemorates this extraordinary milestone, managing director, Manish Singhal expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are incredibly thankful to our advertisers, stakeholders, and most importantly, our loyal viewers who have supported Mann Sundar on this journey. This success is a result of a collective effort, and we are committed to delivering more groundbreaking content.”

Mann Sundar airs daily on Dangal TV at 8:00 PM.