Manoj Pillai, The Man Who Brought Heart and Soul Down To Visuals In Axis Bank’s Dil Se Open Campaign

The audiences are harder to please if you’re just giving them effects, but they’re easy to please if it’s a good storytelling with great implementation and that’s what Manoj Pillai has been doing. Manoj Pillai, the Founder & Director of Thinkpot has brought many scripts to life with great storytelling. Not just in terms of great visuals, but also in terms of strong brand understanding. Thinkpot with an amazing clientele and the work that Manoj has done is quite appreciated being the most versatile director who has worked across a lot of genres of films. Manoj has executed multiple important national and international campaigns that are still the most memorable ones, Intel Global and Amex to name a few. Nestle Munch, Zeitgeist for Verisign, Google the long walk, Incredible India, Google India inspires India and the new Axis Bank Films are some of the recent campaigns he has worked on.