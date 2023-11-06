Manoj Tiwari inaugurates B4U’s new North office

B4U Network Expands its Reach with a new office inauguration in North.
B4U Network comprises of popular Channels B4U Music B4U Movies B4U Kadak B4U Bhojpuri & Recently Launched Dhamaka Movies. The channels are entertaining millions of Viewers on FTA platforms and are one of the eminent players on the said platform.
B4U is has been a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a mass specialty entertainment network, the network has been entertaining viewers for over 2 decades with diverse high-quality content.
Growing significantly the network has acquired a swanky new office at Windsor Grande a prominent & upscaled commercial address in Noida.
The office was inaugurated by the eminent personality Shri Manoj Tiwari. BJP MP from Delhi who is also a renowned Actor & Singer. He was gracious enough to spend time with the team and made the inauguration a very special event.
On this occasion, Pawan Kumar Sharma (CRO-B4U) commented that Shri Manoj Tiwari ji apart from being an eminent political leader, is also a stalwart in Bhojpuri Cinema, his immense experience & insights will be extremely valuable for not only B4U Bhojpuri, but Industry as whole. We are extremely grateful to him for sharing his creative wisdom with us.
B4U Bhojpuri launched in 2019 has seen a robust growth and currently amongst the top channels in the Bhojpuri Regional movie space.
(We got this information in a press release.)