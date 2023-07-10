Manoj Tiwari recalls how he played a part in MS Dhoni meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time

The Bhojpuri star continued and opened up about the first time when MS Dhoni met his 'die-hard' fan Amitabh Bachchan. Tiwari said the superstars from two worlds met in Film City while filming the Bhojpuri film Ganga. "Amitabh ji was leafing through the newspaper and saw Dhoni on the front page with a headline saying he became one of the best cricketers in the world. I asked him if he wanted to meet Dhoni as he was too shooting in the Film City," he said.