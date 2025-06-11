Manorama News unveils bold new brand identity

Manorama News, a Malayalam news source in Kerala, has implemented a strategic brand evolution, marked by the ongoing "Neril Kaanam" campaign. This initiative is now integrated across Manorama News's television channel, digital platforms, and mobile application.

The campaign's tagline, "Neril Kaanam" (Right in Front of You), is in Malayalam. The brand refresh is intended to align with Manorama News's reporting practices.

This brand refresh involved collaboration with Ian Wormleighton of UK's Twin Associates. Manorama News has introduced a new logo, larger fonts, and graphics developed for digital platforms. Breaking news, weather, and sports updates are now presented with increased prominence.

P. R. Satheesh, chief executive officer of MM TV, stated, "Our goal was to seamlessly integrate into our audience's daily routines, ensuring we are present not only on television but also wherever they seek news. 'Neril Kaanam' perfectly encapsulates this ambition, reflecting our dedication to being accessible and relevant in today's fast-paced world."

The "Neril Kaanam" campaign employs a 360° marketing strategy, utilizing TV, print, online, and outdoor advertising to deliver a brand message across platforms where Malayalis engage with news.

Key aspects of the brand refresh include:

Visual Identity: New logo, larger fonts, and digital-first graphics.

Content Presentation: Increased prominence for breaking news, weather, and sports updates.

Tagline: "Neril Kaanam" (Right in Front of You).

New Shows: Launch of programs such as "Actually Enthannu Sambhavichathu," "Trending News," and "Innu Nadannathu," focusing on in-depth coverage.

Marketing Approach: A 360° strategy spanning television, print, online, and outdoor advertising.

Promotional Campaign: Release of six promotional videos featuring news anchors.

