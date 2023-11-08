Manorama News VMR Survey offers election insights for five major states

The survey utilised automated forecasting to predict election outcomes in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
Manorama News, a prominent news and infotainment channel in Kerala, recently conducted the Manorama News VMR (Voters Mood Research) survey on November 4th. The survey focused on upcoming elections in five major Indian states.
The survey aimed to provide comprehensive insights, including predictions on both vote share and seat positions. What sets the VMR Pre Poll Survey apart is the utilisation of scientific methodology, which relied on automated forecasting to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the survey results. It aims to be a valuable resource for voters, political enthusiasts, and analysts, providing insights into the political landscape of these key states.
Chaired by a panel of experts, including Mr. Johny Lukose, Ms. Shani Prabhakaran, and Ms. Nisha Purushothaman, the survey covered significant states: Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
The Manorama News survey forecasts a clear majority for Congress in Madhya Pradesh and a potential back-to-back victory in Chhattisgarh, despite a slight reversal. In Telangana and Mizoram, a Congress surge is anticipated, but hung assemblies are likely. The estimation for Rajasthan suggests the BJP might secure power.
